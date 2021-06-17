PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders, Game 3

Share Facebook

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) reacts after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a goal during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) can't stop the puck shot by Tampa Bay Lightning's Fredrik Claesson (not pictured) for a goal during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) looked on. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) attempts a shot on goal against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) passes the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) chase down the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) keeps control of the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) looks to pass as New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) defends during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks for a shot he deflected from New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) to the other side of the net Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the New York Islanders during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and New York Islanders left wing Otto Koivula (21) fight during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and New York Islanders left wing Otto Koivula (21) fight during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) pushes the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) to score during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

