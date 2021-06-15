PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders, Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) crashes into New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Point was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) crashes into New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) fight during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) takes down Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) gets aroud Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14) passes the puck around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) cover up after getting hurt during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
New York Islanders center Travis Zajac (14) steals the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with center Brayden Point (21) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) watches his shot get past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press