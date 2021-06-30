PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Montreal Canadiens, Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) is greeted by center Anthony Cirelli (71) and right wing Barclay Goodrow (19), behind Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31), after a goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy takes practice shots before the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) loses control of the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) as Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and right wing Paul Byron (41) defend during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) slashes Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) falls during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watch as Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) tries playing the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) checks Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Teammates surround Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) after his goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal with teammate center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, center facing, is hugged by center Tyler Johnson (9) as defenseman Jan Rutta (44) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) join in during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, right, looks towards center Tyler Johnson (9) after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen falls to the ice after an interference call on Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) plays the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) controls the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) reaches for the loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

