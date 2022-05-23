Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14, second from left) celebrates with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98), defenseman Zach Bogosian (24), and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) gets past Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after the Lightning eliminated the Florida Panthers during Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) congratulates Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning eliminated the Panthers during Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) congratulates Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper after the Lightning eliminated the Panthers during Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) goes down after blocking a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

NHL referee Steve Kozari (40) talks to Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after a goal by the Lightning was overturned during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot after getting around Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) reacts after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot as Florida Panthers center Maxim Mamin (98) goes or the rebound during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) as Panthers' Maxim Mamin (98) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) tries to get around Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Members of the Florida Panthers wait during a video review on what was originally called a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal was overturned. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Maxim Mamin (98) knocks Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) off the puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) knocks down Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) pushes the puck ahead of Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) battle for a loose puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) moves the puck around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) gets hit by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as he carries the puck during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) carries the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Joe Thornton (19) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) chase a loose puck during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) sprays water on his face during a timeout against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

