Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) looks on as Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a stop against Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates his goal with the bench during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) watches as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stop against the Florida Panthers as defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) upends Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, top, as Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) chases down the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) looms overhead during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next