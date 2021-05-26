PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, Game 6

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) knocks Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) off the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) knocks the puck away from Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) gets off a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with left wing Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) lifts Florida Panthers defenseman Markus Nutivaara's stick during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) and Florida Panthers right wing Owen Tippett (74) chase a loose puck aloong the dasher during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) breaks out after taking the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) covers up after making a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Looking for a rebound is Lightning's Blake Coleman (20) and Panthers' Radko Gudas (7). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) puts a move on Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) chase a rolling puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) battles with Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and center Alex Wennberg (21) for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) dumps the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets around Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and defenseman Anton Stralman (6) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

