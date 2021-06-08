PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) chase the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defend as Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) tries to get a shot and center Ross Colton (79) looks on during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) defend against Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next