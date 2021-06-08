Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the second-round best-of-seven series Tuesday, June 8.

Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) chase the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defend as Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) tries to get a shot and center Ross Colton (79) looks on during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press
Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) defend against Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Photo by: Associated Press

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5

close-gallery
  • Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
  • Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
  • Lightning Hurricanes Hockey

Share

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) chase the puck during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defend as Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) tries to get a shot and center Ross Colton (79) looks on during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) defend against Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next