PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes, Game 3

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) battle for the puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a pad save on a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

NHL linesman Lonnie Cameron (74) gets between Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) as they battle during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) looks to pass around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Bean (24) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23)gets by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) tries to push the puck past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) plays the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) intercepts a pass by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

