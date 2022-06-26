Watch Now
SportsQuest for the Cup

PHOTOS: Lightning host Avalanche for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy waits on the play during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Linesman Ryan Daisy separates Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) chase the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), defended by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) reaches for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Teammates surround and congratulated Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after scoring during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Teammates surround and congratulated Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar talks to his team during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
Referee Kelly Sutherland talks to Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Associated Press
