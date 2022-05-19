Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2

LIghtning-Panthers-Game1-May16.png
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Joel Auerbach
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his first of two goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
LIghtning-Panthers-Game1-May16.png
Posted at 7:23 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 19:43:14-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bolts are back in action following a 4-1 Game 1 victory against their in-state rival Florida Panthers.

The Lightning are looking to potentially come back to the friendly confines of Amalie Arena with a 2-0 series lead. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been red-hot throughout the playoffs stopping 94 of 99 shots through the last three games.

Check back during the game for live updates on key moments during tonight's action.

PERIOD 1

Through the first ten minutes, the sides traded a handful of shots on goal with no team really threatening. The Panthers defense started more physical than the first match-up. The teams combined for 24 hits in the first ten.

The Lightning took the lead on a ricochet from Corey Perry. Steven Stamkos had the assist on the goal. Lightning lead 1-0 with seven minutes left in the first period.

The period came to a close with teams trading a few more shots on goal. Florida held the advantage 8-6.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!