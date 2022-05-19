LIVE UPDATES: Lightning vs. Panthers Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bolts are back in action following a 4-1 Game 1 victory against their in-state rival Florida Panthers.

The Lightning are looking to potentially come back to the friendly confines of Amalie Arena with a 2-0 series lead. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been red-hot throughout the playoffs stopping 94 of 99 shots through the last three games.

Execute the plan. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cjGADp9PWQ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 19, 2022

Check back during the game for live updates on key moments during tonight's action.

PERIOD 1

Through the first ten minutes, the sides traded a handful of shots on goal with no team really threatening. The Panthers defense started more physical than the first match-up. The teams combined for 24 hits in the first ten.

The Lightning took the lead on a ricochet from Corey Perry. Steven Stamkos had the assist on the goal. Lightning lead 1-0 with seven minutes left in the first period.

Power Play Perry™️ pic.twitter.com/RwYJ4VMIL1 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 19, 2022

The period came to a close with teams trading a few more shots on goal. Florida held the advantage 8-6.