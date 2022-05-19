Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) is congratulated after scoring agains the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton celebrates scoring against the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77), left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) after the team's 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari, right, knocks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) off the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) advances the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91), right wing Corey Perry (10) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42), center Eetu Luostarinen (27) and right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, left, and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas scuffle during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) is shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks for the puck during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) takes down Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau as Lightning' Alex Killorn (17) and Nicholas Paul (20) watch during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) Associated Press

