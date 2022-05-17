LIVE UPDATES | Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. — The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions meet up with the NHL’s best regular-season team in the Battle of Florida, Part 2.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in a tight six-game series in the first round last year. The Lightning and Panthers split the season series 2-2. But they combined nearly 200 penalty minutes in those games leads one to believe this will be a feisty series.

RELATED | QUEST FOR THE CUP

Check back for updates over the course of Game 1 for key moments.

Period 1

The game remained scoreless through the first ten minutes. The Lightning had a couple power play opportunities after two penalties from the Panthers.

With just under six minutes left in the period, Panther LW Anthony Duclair chipped in a close goal to break the scoreless tie. The goal came after a sloppy few minutes and hit checks from both sides.

Panthers strike first with 5:59 to go in the first. #TBLvsFLA — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 17, 2022

Period 1 ended with a 1-0 Panther lead. Florida also held the shot advantage 10-7.