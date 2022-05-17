Watch
LIVE UPDATES | Lightning vs. Panthers Game 1

Second-Round-Matchups Hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) puts a move on Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The second round of the NHL playoffs features two rematches from last year's first round. The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the East. And the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues in one of two series in the West. The Lightning eliminated the Panthers in six games a year ago, while the Avalanche swept the Blues. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Second-Round-Matchups Hockey
Posted at 7:26 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 19:52:26-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions meet up with the NHL’s best regular-season team in the Battle of Florida, Part 2.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in a tight six-game series in the first round last year. The Lightning and Panthers split the season series 2-2. But they combined nearly 200 penalty minutes in those games leads one to believe this will be a feisty series.

Check back for updates over the course of Game 1 for key moments.

Period 1

The game remained scoreless through the first ten minutes. The Lightning had a couple power play opportunities after two penalties from the Panthers.

With just under six minutes left in the period, Panther LW Anthony Duclair chipped in a close goal to break the scoreless tie. The goal came after a sloppy few minutes and hit checks from both sides.

Period 1 ended with a 1-0 Panther lead. Florida also held the shot advantage 10-7.

