LIVE BLOG: Celebrating Back-2-Back Lightning Stanley Cups

TAMPA, Fla. — Cup. Boat parade. Repeat. After winning a second straight Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the city are ready to party! The Lightning will host their second straight boat parade and celebration Monday with ABC Action News coverage on-air, online, in our app, and across all of our streaming platforms starting at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with us in the blog for memorable moments from the parade throughout the morning and into the celebration that will run through 2 p.m.

LIVE COVERAGE

10:57 a.m. - The full parade begins at 11 a.m. Here's a look at some of the boats already in the water around the parade.

WFTS

WFTS

WFTS

10:30 a.m. - Live coverage starts now across all platforms.