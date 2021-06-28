Lightning's Dr. Bain adds new responsibilities with playoff run

TAMPA, Fla. — This year’s Stanley Cup Final has a completely different feel from last year.

The 2020 Final was played in a Canadian bubble with no fans. Only 52 people, players, coaches, and staff from the Tampa Bay Lightning were allowed to travel. Team chiropractor Dr. Tim Bain of B3 Medical was on one of them.

Because of his experience in the bubble, he’s bulked up his hockey resume with some new skills.

“I’m always the guy willing to jump in and help out,” Dr. Bain told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger

Dr. Bain has worked as the Lightning’s team chiropractor since 2011. Normally, his job is in the locker room.

“The bubble dropped the number of people we had there,” he said. “Everybody got different responsibilities. A lot of my responsibilities changed to helping on the bench, helping with sticks and skates, drinks, you name it.”

Now, he’s up close to the action on the bench.

“It’s fun, a little more stressful,” Dr. Bain said. “(You are) always having to pay attention. I am standing on top of a thing, just to see the game. It’s hard to see behind some of the guys. It’s been fun. You’re always on."

After the thrilling Game 7 win in the semifinals, the Bolts were presented the Prince of Wales Trophy. The entire team, including Dr. Bain, was in the team photo. It just goes to show how much like family this team really is.

“These guys are working hard, staff members, everyone is working so much for this organization, for this team,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said.

“I feel the Lightning are a pretty inclusive bunch,” Dr. Bain added. “The players know if it wasn’t for people doing the stuff behind the scenes it would probably not go as well.”

They are all in this together, to hopefully bring home another Stanley Cup championship ring.

“That’s all last year,” Dr. Bain said. “Now we’re moving forward.”

Puck drops between the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens tonight at 8 p.m.