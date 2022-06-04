LIVE UPDATES | Lightning vs. Rangers ECF Game 2

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Game 2! The Lightning are looking to bounce back after a 6-2 loss Wednesday.

The New York Rangers were red hot in Game 1. The Bolts were outscored 5-1 in the final two periods.

Tampa Bay has not lost back-to-back games going 18-0 after a loss in the last three postseasons. The last time the Bolts were down 0-2 in a series was against the Blue Jackets in 2019.

Keep up with key moment from tonight's action.

PERIOD 1

The Lightning jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Nikita Kucherov goal. The goal right after a NY penalty leading to a power play opportunity.

Boys coming out HOT on the power play. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PrXqbFJEhO — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 4, 2022

After a few shot on goal attempts from both teams, the Rangers came back to tie the game on a K'Andre Miller goal.

The Lightning weathered the storm of two power plays from the Rangers but ultimately gave up a goal in the waning moments of the first period. Kaapo Kakko chipped a goal in. The Rangers lead 2-1 heading into the second.

PERIOD 2

The Lightning escaped an almost goal from the Rangers early in the second period. Corey Perry swooped in at the last moments to save it from reaching the net.

A brief skirmish broke out between the teams. Tampa's Cal Foote received a roughing penalty leading to the Rangers' third power play of the night.

On the power play, the Rangers threatened multiple times but were stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy. A Rangers was checked into the net leading to a stoppage of play while repairs were completed.

New York had four shots in total on the power play but came up empty with 11:30 left in the second period.

Vasilevskiy made a stop of a shot on goal from the Rangers Filip Chytil before heading into a media timeout.

The period ends with the Rangers holding a slight edge in shots 22-17. Neither team scored in the period.

PERIOD 3

The Rangers came out firing in the beginning of the third. Mika Zibanejad zipped a shot past Vasilevkiy for the Rangers third goal of the night.

Rangers lead 3-1 with 17 minutes remaining.

The Rangers secured a power play on a Victor Hedman penalty for tripping. Less than six minutes remain.