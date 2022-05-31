Lightning to host Eastern Conference Final watch parties at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning continues on the Quest for the Cup, the team is hosting watch parties for the Eastern Conference Finals at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts will take on the New York Rangers in the finals, with the first game set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday in New York.

The team is trying to win their third-straight Stanley Cup.

The watch parties will feature live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more. Tickets are $10 and the proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation.

Arena doors open one hour before puck drop. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.