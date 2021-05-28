Watch
Lightning second-round playoff series vs. Hurricanes starts Sunday evening

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 28, 2021
The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their next series with the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday evening.

The National Hockey League today announced the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes will begin on Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. ET in Raleigh.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Discover Central Division rivals will be televised on NBCSN.

The complete 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule will be announced when available.

Tampa Bay took care of the Florida Panthers in six games in the first round while the Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators.

