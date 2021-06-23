Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning one win away from returning to Stanley Cup Final

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, center, celebrates a goal against the New York Islanders with teammates, including defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Islanders Lightning Hockey
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:19:38-04

The Tampa Bay Lightning are just one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final, a win they'll hope to secure Wednesday night.

The Bolts lead the series with the New York Islanders 3-2 as the teams gear up to play Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum, what could be the final Islanders game at that venue before the team moves to a new arena.

Game 5 was about as dominating a performance as a team can have, with the Lighting routing the Isles 8-0 in Tampa. In that game, Tampa Bay scored 45 seconds in and never looked back.

The question now is do the Islanders still have some fight in them to force a Game 7? Or will the Bolts' momentum carry them to a Game 6 win that would end the series Wednesday?

If the Islanders do win, it would set up a winner take all Game 7 at AMALIE Arena Friday night. The winner of this series will meet either the Montreal Canadiens or the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. Montreal currently leads that series 3-2.

Puck drop for Game 6 of the Bolts series is at 8 p.m. from New York.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.