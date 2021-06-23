Lightning one win away from returning to Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are just one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final, a win they'll hope to secure Wednesday night.

The Bolts lead the series with the New York Islanders 3-2 as the teams gear up to play Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum, what could be the final Islanders game at that venue before the team moves to a new arena.

Game 5 was about as dominating a performance as a team can have, with the Lighting routing the Isles 8-0 in Tampa. In that game, Tampa Bay scored 45 seconds in and never looked back.

The question now is do the Islanders still have some fight in them to force a Game 7? Or will the Bolts' momentum carry them to a Game 6 win that would end the series Wednesday?

If the Islanders do win, it would set up a winner take all Game 7 at AMALIE Arena Friday night. The winner of this series will meet either the Montreal Canadiens or the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. Montreal currently leads that series 3-2.

Puck drop for Game 6 of the Bolts series is at 8 p.m. from New York.