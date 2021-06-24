Lightning need to follow their own recipe

TAMPA, Fla. — It's down to a one-game series for the Lightning and the Islanders. New York forced Game 7 after Wednesday's overtime win at Nassau Coliseum.

The Lightning said they didn't necessarily play a bad game, it was that the Islanders took advantage of limited opportunities.

Every player wants to contribute in a playoff win, but Bolts defenseman Ryan McDonagh said they have to go about it the right way. He said they have to follow their own recipe if they want to earn a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

"Any time you start to stray away from your game plan and try to do a little bit more or do too much," McDonagh said Thursday. "That’s where things might fall apart. We stick together as a team. We play our system. We play it to the best of our ability, and you go from there."

Including the 2020 playoff opener, the Lightning are 13-0 following a loss over the past two seasons.

Puck drop for game seven is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena.