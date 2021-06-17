Lightning look to take series lead against Islanders on the road in Game 3

After an important Game 2 win against the New York Islanders at home, the Tampa Bay Lightning travel north to the Nassau Coliseum to try to take the series lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals Thursday night.

The road has been good to the Bolts thus far in the playoffs. In the first round, Tampa Bay won two out of three road games against the Florida Panthers. In the second round, Tampa Bay won all three away games against the Carolina Hurricanes. They'll hope to continue the trend. Meanwhile, New York has posted a 4-2 record at home so far.

We enter Game 3 tied at one game apiece after the Isles took Game 1 and the Bolts took Game 2.

Game 2 was an excellent response for Tampa Bay, as the team really seemed to pick up both the pace of play and aggressiveness.

Also, Tampa Bay got its main line of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point much more involved. Kucherov recorded three assists while Palat and Point scored a goal each en route to a 4-2 win.

There is a watch party Thursday if you'd like to cheer on the Bolts from AMALIE Arena. Tickets are $10

We'll see you at the Watch Party tomorrow night to cheer on the Bolts in Game 3!

Doors will open at @AmalieArena one hour before puck drop! ⚡ 🎟: https://t.co/OTC1tUhDWh pic.twitter.com/j180TnWgK9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 16, 2021

Ideally, when the Lightning return home, they'll do it with a 3-1 series lead.