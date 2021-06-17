Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning look to take series lead against Islanders on the road in Game 3

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate a goal by Ondrej Palat during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Islanders Lightning Hockey
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 08:41:36-04

After an important Game 2 win against the New York Islanders at home, the Tampa Bay Lightning travel north to the Nassau Coliseum to try to take the series lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals Thursday night.

The road has been good to the Bolts thus far in the playoffs. In the first round, Tampa Bay won two out of three road games against the Florida Panthers. In the second round, Tampa Bay won all three away games against the Carolina Hurricanes. They'll hope to continue the trend. Meanwhile, New York has posted a 4-2 record at home so far.

MORE LIGHTNING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

We enter Game 3 tied at one game apiece after the Isles took Game 1 and the Bolts took Game 2.

Game 2 was an excellent response for Tampa Bay, as the team really seemed to pick up both the pace of play and aggressiveness.

Also, Tampa Bay got its main line of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point much more involved. Kucherov recorded three assists while Palat and Point scored a goal each en route to a 4-2 win.

There is a watch party Thursday if you'd like to cheer on the Bolts from AMALIE Arena. Tickets are $10

Ideally, when the Lightning return home, they'll do it with a 3-1 series lead.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.