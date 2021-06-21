Lightning look to retake series lead vs. Islanders at home

AMALIE Arena will be rocking Monday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders take the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The series is nodded up at two games a piece following the Islanders 3-2 win Saturday night. Now it's essentially a best-of-three series with the Lightning holding home-ice advantage.

The Bolts will put a very impressive streak on the line Monday night. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 12-0 in games following a postseason loss since the start of their title run last year.

If the Lightning are going to rebound and take Game 5, it may come down to how they play in the second period. The Islanders lead the league in second period goals this postseason with 23 of them, including three in their win Saturday.

Last year, the Bolts won their series against the Isles 4-2, and we now know this year the series will go at least six games again.

Puck drop for Game 5 is at 8 p.m. in Tampa. Even if you aren't going to the actual game, you can go party on the plaza at Ford Thunder Alley for $5 where there will be live music and giveaways.