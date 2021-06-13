Watch
Lightning, Islanders envision tight Stanley Cup semifinal

Gerry Broome/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) congratulate center Ross Colton (79) following Colton's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 11:48:51-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Experience is an invaluable ally in the Stanley Cup playoffs. There’s little the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning hasn’t encountered during deep postseason runs five of the past seven years.

The New York Islanders haven’t achieved as much but have progressed enough in three seasons under Barry Trotz to not feel like heavy underdogs in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

The opener in a best-of-7 rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference final is Sunday.

Last year's matchup was played in the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, and won by Tampa Bay in six games.

