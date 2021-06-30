Lightning hope to carry over momentum from dominant Game 1 into Game 2 Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Lightning would love to see a repeat performance of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. In a statement game, the Bolts downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 to open the Stanley Cup Final, and now they're hoping to carry that momentum into Game 2.

Tampa Bay is just three wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup Champions and demonstrated Monday that there would be no "feeling out game" this series.

The Lightning's impact players are doing exactly what you'd expect them to do: Nikita Kucherov (3-8-11 pts.) and Brayden Point (5-6-11 pts.) have found the score sheet in each of their last six Stanley Cup Final contests dating to Game 2 in 2020.

And of course we can't forget star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who saved 18 of 19 shots.

It also looked at times like Bolts coach Jon Cooper was outcoaching Montreal, which especially makes sense when you consider the Habs are still without their coach Dominique Ducharme until Game 3 as he is in COVID-19 protocol.

Teams that own a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup Final hold an all-time series record of 61-20 (.753). So Bolts fans definitely have to feel good after Game 1.

Game 2 will be at AMALIE Arena once again as the Lightning enjoy their home ice advantage. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.