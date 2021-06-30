Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Lightning get the OK to host maximum capacity of fans for Game 2

18,600 to be exact
Kyle Burger
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:03:44-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Tonight for game two of the Stanley Cup Final, Amalie Area will host the maximum capacity of fans, 18,600 to be exact.

The team made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. That amounts to the maximum capacity of the arena, minus 500 league seat kills. So better get those tickets while you still can! (or if you can afford it...)

Amalie Arena tweet

