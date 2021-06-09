Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning eliminate Hurricanes, advance to Cup semifinals

items.[0].videoTitle
Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.
Lightning Hurricanes Hockey
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 23:18:20-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves in another strong road performance in the series. He allowed two goals on 70 shots in the first two games.

Point's goal came in the second period, and Colton scored in the third. Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for Carolina.

The Central Division champions lost all three home games in the series.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.