Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Kucherov had his fourth game with three or more points this postseason, assisting on goals by Point, Palat and Victor Hedman.

The defending champions improved to 12-0 in games following a playoff loss since start of last year’s title run.