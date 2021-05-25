Watch
Knight time: Rookie saves 36, Panthers top Lightning 4-1

The Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.
Posted at 10:56 PM, May 24, 2021
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered.

The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.

But Knight — the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series — stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

