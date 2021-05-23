Watch
Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning's 6-2 rout of Panthers

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 1:05 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 13:05:44-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning.

