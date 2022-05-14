It’s all on the line: Tampa Bay Lightning battle Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s all on the line tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning head back to Canada for Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay is chasing a third straight Cup title. Toronto is trying to take a playoff series win for the first time since 2004.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Lightning forced a Game 7 after an 4-3 overtime win in Tampa.

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal with 1:56 remaining in the sudden death overtime.

"That’s why you play the game, is to have games like that," Point said after the game. "Lucky enough to come out the right side of it.

"We know all we did was buy ourselves another chance to keep our season going," he said. "Going into their building, their crowd has been rocking. They play really good there. Just trying to focus on a good start and see what happens in Game seven."

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to capture three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-84.

The Maple Leafs, who’ve been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons, are 0-for-their-last-8 in close-out games.

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat.

There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton.

It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this article