PHOTOS | Islanders even series with 3-2 victory over Bolts

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas smiles as he warms up on the ice before Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

Fans arrive for Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders fans pose for a photograph in front of Nassau Coliseum before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals between the Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) checks Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) plays the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) and New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) shove each other after a whistle during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) defend the net against New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks for the puck as teammates right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) and defenseman David Savard (58) defend against New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders center Josh Bailey (12) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) celebrates after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next