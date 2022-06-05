PHOTOS: Lightning take down Rangers in Game 3 of Eastern Conf. Finals

Share Facebook

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) falls on a shot by New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Defending for Tampa Bay is Jan Rutta (44).(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) breaks out as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) falls down during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (64) gets off a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) covers his mouth after getting hit with a high stick from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a blocker save as defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) keeps New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (64) from a rebound during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) tries to stuff the puck under Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as defenseman Victor Hedman (77) looks on during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) moves the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) moves the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) reacts with teammate right wing Corey Perry (10) after his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) battle for the puck along the dasher during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) catches the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) crashes into New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Nash was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) reacts after getting called for a penalty during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

