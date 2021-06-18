Brayden Point, supporting cast power Lightning to more road success

LONG ISLAND, NY — Lightning center Brayden Point has scored goals in a franchise-record six straight playoff games. His 11 postseason goals lead the NHL, but Point says the team is still focusing on its "defense first" mentality.

"Obviously there’s breakdowns, and you’re never perfect," Point said after game three. "There’s always things you can work on. But for the most part I’ve liked our compete and our battle: our willingness to block shots. It’s just a mindset of trying to take care of our end first. I think both teams at this point are focused on defense."

Point is getting plenty of help from his supporting cast. Yanni Gourde scored on an assist from Blake Coleman to get the Lightning on the board first in game three. Getting the first goal has been key, as the Bolts improved to 10-1 when they tally first this postseason. Head coach Jon Cooper was quick to pick an adjective when describing the contributions from other lines.

"Super great. Really great. Unbelievably great. I don’t know the levels of great," Cooper joked Friday afternoon. "It’s a luxury to have a line like that, that just contributes in an antagonistic-type way and on the score sheet. It’s definitely great to have one."

The Lightning are 6-1 on the road this postseason, and they've won four straight games away from Amalie Arena. Their 53-32 road playoff record is the best mark in the NHL since Tampa Bay entered the league in 1992.

Game four is set for tomorrow night at the Nassau Coliseum. The puck will drop shortly after 8 P.M.