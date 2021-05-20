Bolts singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey teams with 1771 Designs to make 'Puck Multiple Sclerosis' shirts

TAMPA, Fla. — Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, famed singer of the national anthem at Lightning games, is beloved for her talent and her courage.

"I've been dealing with [multiple sclerosis] for about six years now," says the Air Force veteran and upbeat force of nature. "I was diagnosed right before I retired from the military."

Sonya has made her fight against MS public, inspiring people with her story as well as her robust musical chops.

One of her biggest fans is Matt Shapiro, the creative guru behind 1771 Designs, which makes cool quirky T-shirts celebrating bay area sports teams.

"Let's make a shirt that says thank you to Sonya and also brings awareness to MS," says Matt, an avid Bolts fan to boot.

So he reached out to Sonya about honoring and helping her.

The awesome result? "Puck Multiple Sclerosis" T-shirts that promise to "Crush MS," and also celebrate Sonya with playful details nodding to her Air Force service and her famous blue lips.

The shirts cost $28 and 100% of proceeds will go to the National MS Society.

"I love that he highlighted my military career," she says. "And the iconic blue lips!"

To buy a "Puck Multiple Sclerosis" shirt, click here.