Bolts head back to Toronto with series tied 2-2

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his goalagainst the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 10, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are back in a Toronto for a Game 5 tilt with the Maple Leafs. The round 1 series is tied 2-2 after teams each split their home games.

Tampa is coming off a big bounce-back game Sunday, topping the Leafs 7-3.

High scoring outputs have been the theme in this series so far with each winning team scoring no less than five goals.

In total, the Bolts have scored 14 goals over their last three games in the series. The question will be how can the Lightning balance their offensive game with an emphasis on defending their own end.

The first time around in Toronto, the Maple Leafs scored a combined eight goals. The Leafs scored the same amount in Tampa but thanks to the explosive seven-goal outing Sunday, the Bolts were safe.

Game 5 action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

