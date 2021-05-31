Watch
Bolts grab 1-0 series lead against Hurricanes with Game 1 road win

Gerry Broome/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), center Yanni Gourde (37) and center Blake Coleman (20) congratulate center Barclay Goodrow, right, following Goodrow's goal during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 31, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning jumped out to a 1-0 series lead against the Carolina Panthers Sunday evening after a 2-1 road win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' second round.

Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7:21 left in the third period to begin the series on a high note for the Bolts.

Goodrow put the Stanley Cup champion Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice.

That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina’s final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt.

Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp with 37 saves.

The Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Raleigh where the Bolts will try to take a 2-0 series lead.

