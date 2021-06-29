Bolts fans keep up whatever superstitions it takes to help their team win

We all know that nothing you do as a fan is going to impact the result of a hockey game...but it can't hurt to try right?

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been rolling these last couple of years, and it's probably due to world-class goaltending, four complete lines that can do anything you ask them to, elite scorers, a dynamite power play...or maybe it's cause you sat in the same spot on the couch. Who could possibly say for sure?

We asked around to see what some of the best fan superstitions were that help deliver wins for the Bolts game in and game out. Here were some of our favorites:

One fan told us he eats a Papa John's pizza and drinks Corona every playoff game: same toppings, same amount of slices, same number of beers. This is one that sounds like it could get a little pricy, but it's for the good of the team!

One of our reporters said the Lightning always lose when she tunes in, so lately she has stopped watching altogether, a sacrifice she is making for the team. So far so good!

We had other fans mention some hygienically questionable superstitions, ranging from wearing the same underwear every game to not washing their lightning shirt.

Someone else said they play Thunder by Imagine Dragons before every game.

Still another said they have to watch every playoff game with the same group of people, or at the same restaurant.

One fan wears their Lightning hat inside-out. Another wears it backwards for luck.

Whatever it is you have to do to bring the Bolts a W, keep doing it for a few more games. It's probably not you, but keep on with your crazy rituals and traditions just in case!