Bolts fans invited to join ‘Good Luck Pup’ for Friday night bike ride, Thunder Alley party

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have a bike and love the Bolts, there’s a fun, free event that will allow you to show your team spirit Friday night.

The nonprofit onbikes will host a bike ride through Tampa. Fans are encouraged to don their Lightning gear and celebrate the team’s quest for a third straight Stanley Cup.

No bike is required to enjoy an after-party at Thunder Alley outside Amalie Arena.

Julis Tobin, the co-founder of onbikes, said it’s his way of showing the Tampa Bay Lightning how much the team means to the community for what it does both on and off the ice.

“The Lightning and what they do with the community from us to all the other organizations they support, I don’t know if there’s anything like them,” he said. “Think about achieving — you know — winning one Stanley Cup. And then two. I can’t imagine what’s going through their minds as they embark on this journey.”

Participants can check-in for the “Ride & Rally” at Amalie Arena's Ford Thunder Alley Plaza starting at 5 p.m. The four to five-mile ride begins at 6:15. The after-party will go from about 7-10 p.m.

ThunderBug is expected to make an appearance. The after-party will feature multiple DJs, food and drinks for purchase, and games. Free Lightning yard signs will also be available.

It’s a free event, but onbikes — which donates bikes to at-risk and foster kids — would appreciate donations big or small.

A burgeoning local celebrity is also expected to be part of the celebration. Obie, a gentle 120 lb. Great Dane, will ask for pets from Bolts fans after giving the team good luck during a ride on the Zamboni in Game 4 against the New York Rangers. Follow him on Instagram here.

“He’s serving his role — just to sort of make people happy as we deliver bikes and do cool things around the community,” said Tobin. “We’re going to call him the good luck pup or he’s starting to be called the good luck pup.”

Participants are asked to register in advance, but registration isn’t required. Learn more or register at this link.