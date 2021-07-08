Bolts fans can celebrate with Coors Light's new beer that contains actual Stanley Cup ice

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans can celebrate the team's big Championship win with some ice, ice baby! Coors Light, an official beer of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has announced their new limited-edition beer called Champions Ice. The beer contains the actual ice the Stanley Cup final was played on.

Coors Light collected the ice during the Final Game on Wednesday, July 7, and transported it to its hometown brewery in Golden, Colorado. The company will filter the ice during the brewing process to ensure a fully purified drinking experience. This will be done by reverse osmosis membrane ultra-filtration technology. After, the ice will be blended into the Coors Light brew.

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Final Championship on Wednesday, winning the Stanley Cup. This makes the Bolt's second consecutive championship.

“As an official beer partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, we’re proud to celebrate the team’s second-straight championship win by giving Bolts fans a literal taste of the action,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re no strangers to the magic of the ice, both in the arena and outside it. And now, we’ve taken that ice and have brewed it into a refreshing beer.”

If you want to get your hands on the special-edition beer, it will be available starting the week of July 12 at participating Tampa Bay bars. There will also be a limited supply of 32 oz. collectible crowlers. Get your hands on them while they last!