Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

Lightning Islanders Hockey
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 23:28:42-04

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots. Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

