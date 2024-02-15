Pasco-Hernando State College adds intercollegiate women's flag football

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — There is a new team at Pasco-Hernando State College. The school’s athletic program has added women’s flag football to its intercollegiate line-up.

“So I haven’t played flag before,” PCHS student Samantha Mutter said. “Getting used to the body motion, and I’m also really tall. Always going for the flag, not the girl. That’s the most major challenge.”

But these Bobcats are more than ready for this challenge.

“I’ve always watched football on TV,” Logan Lutz added. “When I saw they were having tryouts, I wanted to come and see what it was all about. I’m so happy I did it.”

The inaugural team has 14 players hand-picked through an open tryout by head coach Madison Burr.

“I saw that they had a football team and I played sports in high school, and very athletic,” Mutter said. “I was really excited. I’m going to go to one practice, see how it is and it’s been amazing.”

“After a long day of class, now I get to have fun, learn new things and be with great people,” Victoria Gray said.

The school’s athletic program was able to add the sport thanks to a $10,000 grant provided by the NJCAA Foundation and NFL Flag. PHSC is one of only three junior colleges in Florida that offers flag football.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s now in the Olympics,” Lutz said. “There are so many people in it now. It’s awesome to see that girls can do it, too. It’s really cool.”

“It opens a lot of doors and opportunities and scholarships for young girls, who wouldn’t normally have this opportunity,” Mutter said.

The team opens the season on March 2.