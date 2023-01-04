One former Buccaneer and one former Bull get chance to shine in XFL

TAMPA, Fla. — This year, Super Bowl 57 doesn't mark the end of football season. The 2023 version of the XFL kicks off six days later. The 2020 XFL season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic after just five weeks. Now, superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia are leading an ownership group with solid financial backing and a lucrative TV deal with ESPN. It looks like the league plans on staying awhile.

"It’s more stable because it’s more resources. That ultimately is the difference in these leagues," said Anthony Becht, former Buccaneers tight end and current St. Louis Battlehawks head coach, via video chat. "The vision for this league is to be here five, ten, fifteen, twenty years."

The XFL isn't trying to compete with the NFL. In fact, the two leagues formed a partnership to work together on advancing everything from in-game technologies to player development and safety.

"We’re trying to build, develop, have our own entity. But also try to implement some of the things that the NFL is doing, or what they want to do," Becht added. "Blend it in with our league, and get players to advance and ultimately and hopefully reach their goal of playing at the highest level."

Becht, who spent 11 years in the NFL, has coached high school, college, and professional athletes. Now, he's getting his first shot at being a head coach. And he couldn't be more excited for his new challenge.

"Having that feeling that you can help somebody get to their goal, and say, once they get there, 'It’s on you.' Or it’s the other way around. 'You know what. Been here a year, two years in the XFL. I maxed out, got great coaching, but I just can’t make that jump.' At least they know," Becht said. "There’s no regrets."

Former USF defensive back Mike Hampton went undrafted and unsigned following the 2020 season. He could've given up on his dream of playing at the next level, but he said his faith wouldn't let him quit.

"I had my dark moments. But, by the grace of God, He kept me and kept me strong. Made me into the man I am today. To overcome those obstacles that I was going through," Hampton said. "Really praying and support from my family got me through it."

Ultimately, the future of the players, coaches, and teams in the XFL depends on the quality of the on-field product. But Hampton said there isn't any added pressure to perform.

"I’m very anxious. I think there’s no pressure because I’ve played this sport since I was six years old," Hampton explained. I’ve put in the work, so I’m ready to showcase what I can do."

The Hillsborough High grad said he's probably going to be choked up when he runs onto the field on game day for the first time as a professional.

"They’re gonna be sky-high," Hampton said when referring to his emotions. I might even cry. I haven’t even played football in about two years. So I don’t know. My emotions are gonna be all over the place."

The XFL regular season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 18. The full game schedule hasn't been released. All teams will hub in the Dallas/Arlington, TX area during the week, and then they'll travel to their home or away game sites each weekend.