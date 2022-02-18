Bobsledder Meyers elected Team USA Olympic closing ceremony flag bearer

After missing out on the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics due to testing positive for COVID-19, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was elected to carry the American flag at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee made the announcement on Friday.

Her fellow Team USA teammates voted the four-time Olympian.

"I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony,” said Meyers Taylor. “Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success in Beijing – I'm looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

Initially, Taylor was chosen to carry the flag at the opening ceremony but was replaced by speed skater Brittany Bowe after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Beijing and was placed in isolation.