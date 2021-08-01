Watch
Olympic surprise: American Finke leaves Tokyo with two golds

Gregory Bull/AP
Robert Finke, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 12:12:40-04

TOKYO (AP) — Bobby Finke will be the first to concede he had modest goals for the Tokyo Olympics. He was thrilled merely to make the U.S. team in a couple of grueling freestyle events.

He couldn’t really envision winning a medal. Now, he’s got a couple of golds.

Finke capped off his stunning emergence as the world's greatest male distance swimmer by winning the 1,500-meter freestyle on the final day of swimming at the Tokyo pool.

He turned on his trademark finishing kick to become the first American man since 1984 to win the metric mile.

