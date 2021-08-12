Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke continues victory tour

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back to this summer, Clearwater native Bobby Finke didn't think he'd be where he is today. He earned gold medals in the 800 and 1,500-meter freestyle swimming competition, and he's been on a victory tour ever since.

"Going into the Olympics I was just trying to make the finals," Finke said. "After the 800, how well I saw I did, that’s when I believed I could medal. I didn’t think I was going to get golds or anything like that."

The Florida Gators senior said he couldn't put into words what it means to win two gold medals. For now, he's just enjoying the ride.

"It’s definitely been a whirlwind. It’s still sinking in. I don’t know fully when it’s gonna soak in or anything like that. I’ve just been having fun."

On Thursday, Finke and his family got a VIP tour of the newly-renovated Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Bobby got the chance to meet "Bobby" for the first time.

"Bobby" is a rescued seahorse that won the name via fan voting. Finke laughed when heard that seahorses aren't very good swimmers.

"I heard they die from exhaustion. So that’s a little bit of the opposite of what I do," he joked. "It’s just an honor to have something named after you."

Finke maintained his amateur status at Florida, and he plans to defend his national titles in the 400-meter individual medley and the 1,650-meter freestyle. The Gators will enter the season as one of the favorites to win the national title.