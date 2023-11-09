NWSL announces 4-year multiplatform deal with Scripps, CBS, & ESPN starting 2024

NEW YORK — The National Women's Soccer League announced a multiplatform agreement with Scripps Sports, CBS Sports, ESPN, and Prime Video for the distribution of NWSL games starting in 2024.

According to the NWSL, all four media companies signed a four-year contract to carry 118 matches.

Beginning in 2024, Friday night matches will be on Prime Video, and Saturday night matches will be on the Scripps-owned ION Network. Prime Video will air one quarterfinal match, while ION Network will air the NWSL Draft.

“Scripps Sports is pleased to create a franchise night on ION for the NWSL that will reach every American household across every free television platform and further help expand the league’s fan base with appointment viewing consistency,” said Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company. “We’re proud once again to be a part of a historic distribution agreement that will elevate women’s professional sports, benefitting the league, the teams, their athletes and fans.”

ESPN and CBS/Paramount+ will both air a package of regular season matches and some playoff season matches, with the NWSL final airing on CBS/Paramount+.

“We have taken great care to ensure our games are discoverable by increasing our reach in order to expose new audiences to everything that makes our league special without compromising the economic value of our product. This is the beginning of our future,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

