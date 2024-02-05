North Tampa's Toni Bryant putting on a block party during the team's games

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Watching Toni Bryant block a shot in a practice or a game is a daily occurrence for his North Tampa Christian Academy teammates. When he does, it changes the game.

“Honestly, when he blocks a shot, it makes all of our energy go up,” Nick Miranda said.

“There’s a few I didn’t think he was going to get,” Brodey Cuffle added. “I don’t know how he does it. His head is at the top of the backboard.”

From the top of the backboard to tops in the nation. Bryant is averaging 8.7 blocked shots per game — which is number one in America.

“I have a lot of people that try to dunk on me,” Bryant said. “It just doesn’t go well for them. I think it’s something that they see a 6-9 person, ‘I’m going to try to put a highlight on them.’”

Bryant is 6’10” with a wingspan of 7’1”. But with his natural ability also comes hard work.

“He works on it night and day. He gets in the gym. That’s how he does it,” Mbianda said.

“He does it so effortlessly,” Cuffle said. “It’s just normal. But it’s not normal.”

The sophomore is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds per game while leading North Tampa to a 22-3 record and a number-one ranking in Class 2A

This is just the fourth year of the basketball program and their first competing in the Florida High School Athletics Association.

“I think it's just a reflection of the work we put in every day,” Bryant said. “Come in in the morning every day and work. I think we deserve the spotlight, I think we deserve to be where we are. Our goal is to get to states.”

North Tampa’s next game is Thursday in the district tournament.