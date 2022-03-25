Nike partners with Vanessa Bryant to make shoes honoring Kobe, daughter

Nike is partnering with Vanessa Bryant to release new shoes that will honor her late husband and daughter, who died two years ago in a helicopter crash.

On Thursday, the sports apparel company announced that the first shoe installment would be the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” in honor of Gigi Bryant.

Nike said all proceeds from the shoe would benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

News of the partnership comes after the two reportedly had some disagreements in the past, including Nike releasing shoes last June without Vanessa's blessing, NPR and CNN reported.

Last April, Kobe's estate announced that they would start their own brand after the contract with Nike expired, USA Today reported.

But that all seems to be water under the bridge with news of the new collaboration.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” Vanessa Bryant said in a news release.

Nike added that they, alongside Bryant, plan to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California.

A release date has not been announced.