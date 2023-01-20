New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso looks to motivate local youth

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Pete Alonso is one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball. The 28-year-old New York Mets first baseman owns the franchise records for most home runs (53 in 2019) and RBIs (131 in 2022) in a single season. He also won the MLB Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. But Pete says the 10-year-old version of himself couldn't have imagined this level of success.

"You just want to get there. Once things start to become more of a reality, then it’s like, 'Okay, this is real. This is real,'" Alonso said at a recent fundraiser for his foundation. "It’s a really special moment. I had to go out and perform, but also, at the same time, I feel blessed."

Pete started The Alonso Foundation to help distribute funds that will be used to renovate Tampa Bay-area baseball and softball fields. The Plant High School graduate starred at the University of Florida from 2014-'16. He said he wouldn't have been able to play for the Gators if he hadn't taken care of his schoolwork.

"If I wanted to play baseball, you work hard in the classroom. For me, I love school, but I don’t love it that much," he joked.

Now, he wants to motivate other young athletes to stay dedicated on and off the field.

"Providing that discipline and having that extra layer to a young kid’s development," he added. "Whether it be baseball or softball, I think that’s extremely important because it provides structure and goals and stuff that really don’t necessarily see."

Alonso and his teammates report to spring training next month, and he said their goal isn't just making another run to the postseason; they want to be the last team standing.

"I know that we don’t just want to win one. We want to win multiple championships," Pete said. "In order to do that, we’ve gotta perform. You gotta play [162 games] to get to the playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs, it’s a dogfight every single round."

Alonso and the Mets avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $14.5 million deal. Both sides would presumably like to get an extension done as soon as possible.

When asked about both sides working to get a long-term extension done before the end of the season, Alonso just smiled and "You’ve gotta ask my agent."

For more information about the causes supported by Pete's foundation, head to http://www.alonsofoundation.org.