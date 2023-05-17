New Port Richey's RC Enerson to qualify for Indy 500

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — New Port Richey native RC Enerson has been entered in the Indianapolis 500 and will drive the No. 50 Chevy for Abel Motorsports.

Two years ago, Enerson and his team fell short of a spot in what would’ve been his first Indy 500. Now, his dream of driving may finally come true.

“When they start the race three wide coming through turn one, if the hair isn’t sticking up on the back of your neck, you’re probably dead,” Enerson said.

For Enerson, the Indy 500, known as the greatest spectacle in racing, is in his blood.

“Dad has been going to the Indy 500 since the 1970s,” he said. “I’ve been going since I was three years old. It’s always been the dream. I was super into racing.”

The 26-year-old has been racing since he was five years old.

“My mom had the wonderful idea of getting me a go-cart, which I am thinking she is regretting now. She is a nervous wreck whenever I am racing,” he said.

Emerson is a part-time driver in IndyCar’s developmental NXT Series, and he’s made five career starts in the IndyCar Series all on road courses, including a ninth-place finish at Watkins Glen in 2016.

“I’m still trying to get full-time in the IndyCar series,” he said. “This 500 will really help knock that door down.”

Enerson’s entry now makes 34 cars vying for one of the 33 spots. One driver will be left out come race day, making this weekend’s qualifying run all that more important.

“It’s really exciting. We tried qualifying for it in 2021, and with how little car prep we had, we just barely missed the field,” he said. “That was disappointing. But we get to come back fully prepared since January/February, so I think we’ll show up with a lot of speed.”

A lot of speed that turns dreams into reality and embraces the Indy 500 tradition.

“Drink the milk, pour it on my head. I like milk, so I’m game for either one,” he said.