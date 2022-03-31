New Bucs head coach Todd Bowles faces championship expectations in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles called his ascension to the top job, "bittersweet," as he takes over for former head coach Bruce Arians, a long-time mentor of Bowles.

"For us as a coaching staff, he'll (Arians) be sorely missed because when he walks in a room; he's a huge presence," Bowles said during his introductory press conference Thursday.

Bowles was effusive with his praise of Arians who has been part of Bowles' life for four decades. Neither he nor Arians would say the exact amount of time, both laughing when mentioning it.

"From a man to a point, he'll probably be the most influential coaching figure, father figure, I've had in my life in this league," Bowles said.

Not surprisingly, Bowles said that he's not coming in and changing what's been working for the Bucs. Instead, Bowles said he and the coaching staff will try to "add on" to the foundation Arians left with the team.

Bowles said he learned of his new job on Monday and when asked about his relationship with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the new coach said he sees similarities.

"I think we're more alike than you'll ever know," Bowles said.

The new head coach also said it would be nice to be coaching with Brady at the helm, rather than getting beaten by him.

For Bowles, this will be a second full-time shot as head coach in the National Football League. His previous head coaching stop was in New York with the Jets. While in New York, he put together a 10-6 campaign in 2015 before struggling over the next three years in a dysfunctional organization.

Bowles now takes over a team poised to make another Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams as the main competition in the NFC for the Bucs.